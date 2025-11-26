Flavor Solutions Lifts MKC's Q3 Results: Will the Growth Last?

McCormick & Company Inc.’s MKC third-quarter fiscal 2025 results underscore steady growth in underlying volumes within the Flavor Solutions segment, despite soft industry conditions, aided in part by last year’s timing-related consumer activity in the Americas. Net sales in the Flavor Solutions segment increased 1% year over year to $752 million, with minimal currency impact.

In the Americas, Flavor Solutions’ organic sales rose 0.9% year over year, driven by a 2% contribution from pricing, strong performance with faster-growing flavor customers and continued QSR momentum, partially countered by a modest decrease in CPG volumes. In the Asia-Pacific region, organic sales grew 6.3% year over year, reflecting 9% volume growth fueled by QSR promotions and limited-time offers, somewhat negated by a 3% adverse pricing impact.

Profitability in Flavor Solutions is trending positively on a year-to-date basis, with adjusted operating income up 9.5% (up 12% on a constant currency basis). However, in the third quarter, adjusted operating income declined 1.8% (down 1.6% at cc) as higher commodity costs and elevated tariffs more than offset pricing and SG&A efficiencies. McCormick expects the Flavor Solutions segment to be the primary driver of operating margin expansion in 2025.

The company continues to see strong momentum in health and wellness trends, as high-protein and healthy claims accelerate purchase behavior across retail and foodservice. McCormick is capitalizing on this demand by partnering with both established and emerging brands to deliver Flavor Solutions for energy and hydration products, protein-based beverages and snacks, and zero-sugar drinks. These consumer trends are positioned to support the long-term growth trajectory of the Flavor Solutions segment.

McCormick’s Flavor Solutions segment shows steady volume strength and rising health-focused demand, positioning it well for sustained growth—though the environment continues to remain challenging into 2026, the long-term momentum appears to be firmly intact.

The Zacks Rundown for MKC

MKC’s shares have declined 13.7% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 18.9%. MKC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MKC trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, higher than the industry’s average of 14.53.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKC’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 2.4% and 6.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:



United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.5% and 167.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW engages in the production, distribution and marketing of frozen potato products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and internationally. LW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 1.3% and earnings indicate a decline of 6.3% from the prior-year levels. Lamb Weston delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16%, on average.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI operates as a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory in the United States. OLLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie’s Bargains' current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates a growth of 16.4% and 16.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16%, on average.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.