flatexDEGIRO (XTRA:FTK) Price Target Increased by 12.80% to 32.73

The average one-year price target for flatexDEGIRO (XTRA:FTK) has been revised to 32,73 € / share. This is an increase of 12.80% from the prior estimate of 29,02 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24,24 € to a high of 42,00 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.07% from the latest reported closing price of 34,48 € / share.

flatexDEGIRO Maintains 0.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.12%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in flatexDEGIRO. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTK is 0.27%, an increase of 39.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 11,858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,051K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares , representing a decrease of 34.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 26.09% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,238K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 26.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 5.35% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,097K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 690K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 4.75% over the last quarter.

