FlatexDEGIRO Plans Merger With FlatexDEGIRO Bank In 2026

(RTTNews) - flatexDEGIRO AG (FTK.F), Friday announced that its Management Board intends to merge the company with its subsidiary flatexDEGIRO Bank AG in 2026.

The planned merger is designed to streamline the group's organizational structure and improve efficiency, while maintaining its strategic focus as one of Europe's leading platforms for wealth building.

The move requires several conditions to be met, including an amendment to the company's Articles of Association to expand its business scope to include banking activities.

In addition, flatexDEGIRO AG must secure a new banking license, as the license currently held by flatexDEGIRO Bank AG cannot be transferred. If successful, the merger would consolidate flatexDEGIRO's operations under a single listed entity, supporting its long-term growth and strengthening its market position.

FTK.F is currently trading at 28.56 euros, down 0.20 euro or 0.70 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.