flatexDEGIRO (FWB:FTK) Price Target Increased by 5.23% to 11.84

The average one-year price target for flatexDEGIRO (FWB:FTK) has been revised to 11.84 / share. This is an increase of 5.23% from the prior estimate of 11.25 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 16.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from the latest reported closing price of 9.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in flatexDEGIRO. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTK is 0.24%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 11,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 4,585K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,815K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 11.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,102K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 657K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 549K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 17.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 34.97% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 402K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 6.25% over the last quarter.

