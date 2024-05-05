Flat Rates Cause Bitcoin Free Fall

Bitcoin faced a nearly 6% downturn on Wednesday, marking its weakest monthly performance since late 2022, as investors divested from cryptocurrencies prior to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The primary cryptocurrency globally witnessed a drop of nearly 16% in April, as investors cashed out gains from a scorching rally that propelled prices above $70,000.
Bitcoin saw a decline of up to 5.6%, hitting its lowest point since late February, hovering at $57,001, while ether saw more modest losses, down 3.6% at $2,857, also reaching its lowest level since February. Despite being down 22% from March's peak, bitcoin remains up 35% this year and has doubled in value since this time last year, largely due to significant capital inflows into newly established exchange-traded funds since January.
Crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase, Riot, and Marathon Digital, dipped in U.S. premarket trading, reflecting broader market uncertainties surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee's stance on interest rates.
Finsum: The original link between bitcoin and inflation/interest rates has deteriorated, but regulation will clear up the future for cryptocurrency.
- bitcoin
- cryptocurrency
- fed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.