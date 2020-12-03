Flat Lead Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has ended lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 10 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,440-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky on reports that supply issues may delay the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.

For the day, the index fell 7.24 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 3,442.14 after trading between 3,428.80 and 3,452.16. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose up 0.13 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,290.33.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.28 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.60 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.66 percent, China Minsheng Bank collected 0.37 percent, Bank of Communications dipped 0.21 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.75 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.06 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 6.12 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) cratered 5.50 percent, Yanzhou Coal tanked 4.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.47 percent, China Shenhua Energy plummeted 4.60 percent, Gemdale dropped 0.93 percent, Poly Developments was down 0.58 percent, China Vanke retreated 0.74 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 85.73 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 29,969.52, while the NASDAQ rose 27.82 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.18 and the S&P 500 eased 2.29 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,666.72.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street followed reports that said Pfizer (PFE) expects to ship half of the coronavirus vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems.

The strength seen earlier in the day followed a Labor Department report showing a much bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Traders also kept an eye on Washington as lawmakers resumed negotiations over a new fiscal stimulus bill. Both Democrats and Republicans have offered new stimulus proposals, although it remains to be seen if they will finally reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after OPEC said it will pare current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day beginning in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $45.64 a barrel.

