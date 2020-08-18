Flat Lead Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 25 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,330-point plateau and it figures to be rangebound again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks expected to mitigate geopolitical and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index added 9.20 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 1,330.11 after trading between 1,321.07 and 1,330.40. Volume was 17.097 billion shares worth 50.855 billion baht. There were 729 decliners and 663 gainers, with 430 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.26 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 1.84 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 1.90 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.98 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 1.66 percent, BTS Group accelerated 1.92 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 1.50 percent, Kasikornbank perked 1.71 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 1.02 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 1.36 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rallied 1.38 percent, Siam Concrete increased 1.09 percent, TMB Bank was up 1.03 percent and Asset World, PTT and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 shook off early weakness on Tuesday and finished firmly in the green, while the Dow languished in negative territory.

The Dow fell 66.84 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 27,778.07, while the NASDAQ jumped 81.12 points or 0.73 percent to end at 11,210.84 and the S&P 500 rose 7.79 points or 0.23 percent to close at a record high 3,389.78.

The mixed picture from Wall Street came as Boeing and financials continued to weigh the Dow, while tech shares supported the NASDAQ.

Traders were generally in a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues to future moves.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China provided negative sentiment after the Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies in a bid to limit the company's access to electronic components.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rising number of coronavirus cases around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 16 cents or 0.38 percent at $42.57 after a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session.

