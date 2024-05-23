News & Insights

Flat Glass Group to Vote on Share Repurchase

May 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced an upcoming H Share Class Meeting to be held on June 17, 2024, where shareholders will vote on crucial resolutions, including a mandate to repurchase up to 10% of H Shares and potential amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and General Meeting procedures. The meeting will also allow the Board to adjust industrial and commercial registrations in response to regulatory requirements in the PRC.

Stocks mentioned

FGSGF

