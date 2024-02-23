Flat Glass Group Co. (SEHK:6865) Price Target Increased by 20.08% to 22.25

The average one-year price target for Flat Glass Group Co. (SEHK:6865) has been revised to 22.25 / share. This is an increase of 20.08% from the prior estimate of 18.53 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.18 to a high of 30.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.75% from the latest reported closing price of 15.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flat Glass Group Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6865 is 0.01%, a decrease of 32.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 52K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

