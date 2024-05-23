Flat Glass Group Co. Prepares for Key AGM

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 17, 2024, with a focus on reviewing and approving annual reports, financial statements, and a profit distribution plan for 2023. Additionally, the AGM will address the appointment and remuneration of auditors, directors, and supervisors, along with approving potential credit facility guarantees up to RMB 26 billion and the repurchase of H Shares not exceeding 10% of their total number. The meeting will be a pivotal event for shareholders to determine the company’s future financial strategies.

