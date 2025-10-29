Flat Glass Group Co. (FGSGF) Price Target Decreased by 61.16% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for Flat Glass Group Co. (OTCPK:FGSGF) has been revised to $1.47 / share. This is a decrease of 61.16% from the prior estimate of $3.78 dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.80 to a high of $2.41 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.65% from the latest reported closing price of $1.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flat Glass Group Co.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGSGF is 0.21%, an increase of 25.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.80% to 42,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 10,338K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,290K shares , representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGSGF by 32.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,016K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,559K shares , representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGSGF by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,947K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,855K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGSGF by 8.36% over the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 3,456K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,305K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

