Flat Glass Group Co. Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their 2024 First Extraordinary General Meeting, including an interim dividend declaration and amendments to their Articles of Association. The meeting saw a high shareholder turnout, with over 60% of shares with voting rights represented. This development marks a significant step in the company’s strategic and financial planning.

