Flat Glass Group Announces New Board Appointments

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced a series of proposed appointments for its upcoming seventh session of the Board of Directors and Board of Supervisors. These appointments, which are set to be approved at the 2024 First Extraordinary General Meeting, reflect the company’s commitment to diversifying its leadership team. The new candidates include a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, all selected for their diverse backgrounds and professional expertise.

