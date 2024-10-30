Flat Glass Group Announces Key Changes and Appointments

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 First Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 18, 2024, where it will seek approval for interim dividends, changes to registered capital, and amendments to the Articles of Association. The meeting will also address the appointment of new executive directors and independent non-executive directors, alongside shareholder representative supervisors. These developments could impact stock valuations and investor confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

