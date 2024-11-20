Flat Glass Group Announces Interim Dividend Update

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.
Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.13 per share for the first half of 2024, with a payment to be made in Hong Kong dollars. The dividend will be distributed on December 20, 2024, subject to withholding tax rates for different types of investors. This update reflects changes in the dividend amount, exchange rate, and payment date.
