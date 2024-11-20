News & Insights

Stocks

Flat Glass Group Announces Interim Dividend Update

November 20, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.13 per share for the first half of 2024, with a payment to be made in Hong Kong dollars. The dividend will be distributed on December 20, 2024, subject to withholding tax rates for different types of investors. This update reflects changes in the dividend amount, exchange rate, and payment date.

For further insights into HK:6865 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FGSGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.