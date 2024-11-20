News & Insights

Flat Glass Group Announces 2024 Interim Dividend Details

November 20, 2024 — 03:50 am EST

Flat Glass Group Co (HK:6865) has released an update.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced the distribution of its 2024 interim dividend, set at RMB0.13 per ordinary share before tax. The payment date for H shareholders is scheduled for December 20, 2024, with dividends to be paid in Hong Kong dollars, adjusted for the prevailing exchange rates. Investors interested in Northbound Trading can expect their dividends in RMB, with tax arrangements detailed for different countries.

