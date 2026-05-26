This Is a Flashing Warning Sign for the Stock Market That Investors Shouldn't Ignore

Key Points

The stock market appears disconnected from the state of the overall economy.

Consumers aren't feeling terribly great about the economy these days, even though the S&P 500 continues to rally.

The consumer sentiment index recently fell again.

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The stock market has been on a tear this year, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rising by more than 9% heading into trading on Tuesday. It's been hitting record highs along the way, as investors remain fairly bullish on stocks as a whole. Valuations are high, however, and there is a bit of a disconnect between the markets and how well the actual economy is doing.

One way to gauge economic conditions and how consumers feel about their financial situations is through an index of consumer sentiment. Last week, the index fell to a new record low, in a clear sign that consumers are worried about the economy. It's also a sign that investors shouldn't ignore, as it could indicate trouble ahead for the stock market.

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The last time consumers appeared this worried, the stock market was in a free fall

Due to the ongoing war in Iran and elevated oil prices, consumers are feeling more concerned than ever about their financial situations. The consumer sentiment index hit a new record low in May, with a reading of 44.8. A month earlier, it was at 49.8. The last time it was around such lows was back in June 2022, when the index fell to 50. Back then, the stock market was in the midst of a crash, as the S&P 500 would go on to fall by 19% that year.

This time around, the stock market is still doing well thanks to the bullishness around artificial intelligence and companies spending big money on tech. The index, however, is a clear sign that consumers aren't feeling all that great about the economy. And when combined with rising bond yields, higher inflation, and the S&P 500 trading at inflated values, it paints a potentially troubling picture ahead for the markets as a whole.

Why now may be a good time for investors to reduce risk

Given the economic uncertainty these days, it may be prudent for investors to exercise a bit of caution. While a crash may not be imminent, there are warning signs suggesting that conditions may not be as rosy as the S&P 500's performance thus far suggests.

By investing in value stocks and other low-volatility investments, you can remain invested in stocks while reducing some of your risk in the event that there is a correction. The danger of holding onto stocks, even though they may be doing well, is that they can give up their gains and incur losses if there's a downturn, which could be a distinct possibility this year.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.