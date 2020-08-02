Flash Crash: Bitcoin Price Slides by $1.4K in Minutes
Bitcoin suffered a price drop of $1,458 in under an hour on Sunday. The sudden slide caught many traders off guard, forcing out a significant amount of buying pressure from the market.
- The biggest cryptocurrency by market value fell from $11,969 to $10,659 in 10 minutes to 04:45 UTC, having reached an 11-month high of $12,118 at 04:00 UTC, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.
- The sudden price drop has liquidated nearly $1.4 billion worth of positions across major exchanges, as noted by derivatives data provider Bybt.
- The price drop triggered $144 million worth of sell liquidations or forced closure of long positions on BitMEX, the highest since May 10, according to data source Skew.
- The Seychelles-based exchange also registered buy liquidations or forced closure of short positions worth $7.6 million.
- Within the previous 24 hours, at least 72,422 positions were liquidated, with the largest, that of $10 million, occurring on BitMEX.
- Nearly 95% of BitMEX liquidations were long positions â a sign the leverage was skewed to the bullish side â which isnât surprising given the cryptocurrency recently charted a bullish breakout with a move above $10,500.
- At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading near $11,031, representing a 5.5% drop on a 24-hour basis. Prices are still up nearly 57% on a year-to-date basis.Â
- Ether (ETH) also fell a little more than 20% moments after reaching an 11-month high of $415.71. It was trading $361.67 as of press time, which nonetheless represented a 1% gain in 24 hours.
Related Stories
- Crypto Long & Short: Does Decentralization Create Value or Destroy It?
- Why This Sex Industry Executive Loves Bitcoin
- Five Years In, DeFi Now Defines Ethereum
- Bitcoin Ends July at Highest Monthly Close Since 2017 Peak
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.