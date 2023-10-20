News & Insights

US Markets

Flaring incidents rise in the Permian due to Texas heatwave - Enverus

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

October 20, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Tina Parate for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Extreme heatwaves in Texas fueled a 22% rise in flaring incidents in the Permian shale basin in the 12 months ended September, analytics firm Enverus said in a note.

Satellite data from the largest U.S. shale basin showed flaring, or the burning of unwanted gas, hitting near three-year peaks in July when Texas was gripped by extreme heat, Enverus said in the note on Thursday.

The extreme heat prompted multiple power conservation calls from the state's grid operator this summer, with electricity demand hitting an all-time peak in August, and holding near those highs through most of September.

The Midland basin saw flaring rates 1.7 times higher than Delaware, from May to July.

"Not all operators ramped up on flaring, however – wells attached to certain gas gathering systems exhibited noticeably higher rates than others", the note added.

The excess flaring at wellheads would make it difficult for the upstream sector to achieve the environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in short-term, the note added.

Natural gas flaring in the top U.S. shale basin is poised to increase next year, a report from Enverus said in May.

(Reporting by Tina Parate in Bengaluru)

((tina.parate@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.