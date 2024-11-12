News & Insights

Flare Therapeutics Enters Discovery Collaboration With Roche - Quick Facts

November 12, 2024

(RTTNews) - Flare Therapeutics has entered into a strategic discovery collaboration with Roche. The partnership will leverage Flare Therapeutics' proteomic and mass spectrometry platform, to discover small molecule drugs aimed at previously undrugged transcription factor targets in oncology. Flare Therapeutics will lead discovery and preclinical activities targeting multiple transcription factor targets in oncology, while Roche will pursue the further preclinical and clinical development and commercialization of potential products from the collaboration.

Flare Therapeutics will receive a $70 million upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive discovery, development, and commercialization milestone payments potentially exceeding $1.8 billion and royalties. Also, Flare Therapeutics retains a right to co-fund development for one target under the collaboration in exchange for increased royalties in the United States for this target.

