News & Insights

Companies
BA

Flair Airlines investor sued by aircraft lessors over missed payments

January 10, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

By Abhijith Ganapavaram and Allison Lampert

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Three aircraft lessors have sued a U.S.-based minority investor in Flair Airlines claiming $30 million after the Canadian budget carrier allegedly missed lease payments for four jets, their filing in a London court showed.

Ireland-based Corvus Lights Aviation, MAM Aircraft Leasing 4 and Columba Lights Aviation filed the suit against 777 Partners and its sister company 600 Partners on Dec. 12, which was made public later.

777 Partners provided guarantees for each of the four leases involving a Boeing BA.N 737-800 and three 737 MAX 8 jets, while 600 partners had given it for three leases, the lawsuit said.

The $30 million claim is the latest round in a dispute over the four jets that were leased to privately owned Flair, but were repossessed in March last year by Airborne Capital, which managed the jets on behalf of the three lessors.

"Despite being repeatedly notified of their financial obligations, 777 Partners continued to ignore calls to settle outstanding payments of almost $30 million," the three lessors said in a statement.

In response, 777 Partners said, "the English proceedings are likely to be the subject of a stay application given that the position of 777 Partners remains that it is at best premature, and at worst possibly abusing the English Court System."

The investor said it was backing Flair in a separate legal battle with Airborne in a Canadian court. The airline was not named as a defendant in the case filed in London by the three lessors.

"Flair has continued to deliver on its promise to provide Canadians with affordable air fare and has had the best operational performance of any Canadian airline," the airline said.

Aircraft lessors are benefiting from a shortage of jets as airlines, desperate to tap into a travel rebound, have had to wait longer for jets from Boeing and Airbus AIR.PA.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | X: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.