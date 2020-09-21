Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.64, the dividend yield is 7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLC was $22.64, representing a -6.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.09 and a 155.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.