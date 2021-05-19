Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.52% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.6, the dividend yield is 6.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLC was $23.6, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.34 and a 23.82% increase over the 52 week low of $19.06.

