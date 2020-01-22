Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FLC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLC was $23.03, representing a -2.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.59 and a 27.87% increase over the 52 week low of $18.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

