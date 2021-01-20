Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FLC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLC was $23.34, representing a -4.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.48 and a 163.13% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.