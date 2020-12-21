Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that FLC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.12, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLC was $24.12, representing a 0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.09 and a 171.93% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLC Dividend History page.

