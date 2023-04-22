Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.31%, the lowest has been 5.83%, and the highest has been 10.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFC is 0.08%, an increase of 29.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.38% to 6,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 521K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFC by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFC by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 472K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFC by 18.84% over the last quarter.

Covington Capital Management holds 356K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFC by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund’s investment objective is high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its “Managed Assets” in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.