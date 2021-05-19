Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.29, the dividend yield is 6.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $22.29, representing a -6.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.85 and a 17.13% increase over the 52 week low of $19.03.

FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

