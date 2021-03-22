Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.129 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that FFC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.91, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $22.91, representing a -3.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.85 and a 116.13% increase over the 52 week low of $10.60.

FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFC as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK)

Two Roads Shared Trust (DALT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DALT with an increase of 14.41% over the last 100 days. PAK has the highest percent weighting of FFC at 4.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.