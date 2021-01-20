Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.129 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $22.56, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.85 and a 150.39% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.