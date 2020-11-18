Dividends
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.129 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that FFC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.5, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $22.5, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.19 and a 149.72% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FFC as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAK with an increase of 26.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FFC at 4.42%.

