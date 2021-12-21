Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that FFC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.54, the dividend yield is 7.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $21.54, representing a -9.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.85 and a 1.51% increase over the 52 week low of $21.22.

FFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ffc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFC as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK)

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF ETF (DALT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DALT with an decrease of -4.98% over the last 100 days. PAK has the highest percent weighting of FFC at 4.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.