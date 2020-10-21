Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.129 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.4, the dividend yield is 7.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $21.4, representing a -7.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.19 and a 137.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

