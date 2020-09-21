Dividends
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.129 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.86, the dividend yield is 7.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $21.86, representing a -5.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.19 and a 142.62% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

