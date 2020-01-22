Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFC was $22.34, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.36 and a 25.86% increase over the 52 week low of $17.75.

FFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFC Dividend History page.

