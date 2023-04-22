Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.84%, the lowest has been 5.82%, and the highest has been 10.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFO is 0.02%, a decrease of 25.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 1,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Advisor Group holds 144K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFO by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Summit X holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFO by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFO by 85.62% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFO by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund ("PFO") is a closed-end, diversified investment company which invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. It commenced investment operations in February, 1992 through an initial public offering of common stock. The Fund also uses financial leverage as a strategy to achive its investment objective. At March 1, 2021 there were 12,740,934 common shares outstanding. PFO concentrates its investments in the financial services sector. Positions will vary from time to time, but normally financial services companies will each account for at least 25% of the Fund's portfolio. Naturally, the Fund will be significantly impacted by developments affecting these types of companies. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.