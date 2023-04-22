Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (PFD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.58%, the lowest has been 5.00%, and the highest has been 10.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFD is 0.33%, an increase of 949.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.84% to 1,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 65.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 162.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 86.03% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund ("PFD") is a closed-end, diversified investment company which invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. It commenced investment operations in January, 1991 through an initial public offering of common stock. The Fund also uses financial leverage as a strategy to achive its investment objective. At February 1, 2021 there were 11,318,353 common shares outstanding. The Preferred and Income Fund concentrates its investments in the financials sector, which for this purpose is comprised of the bank, thrifts & mortgage finance, diversified financial services, finance, consumer finance, capital markets, asset management & custody, investment banking & brokerage, insurance, insurance brokers and real estate investment trust (REIT) industries. From time to time, the Fund may have 25% or more of its total assets invested in any one of these industries. Naturally, the Fund will be significantly impacted by developments affecting these industries. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital.

