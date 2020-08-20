Dividends
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.26% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.08, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFD was $16.08, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.83 and a 119.07% increase over the 52 week low of $7.34.

