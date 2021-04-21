Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PFD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.93, the dividend yield is 5.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFD was $17.93, representing a -14.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.88 and a 41.74% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

