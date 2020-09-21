Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.25, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFD was $16.25, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.83 and a 121.38% increase over the 52 week low of $7.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

