Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inco (PFD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PFD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFD was $16.01, representing a -3.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.64 and a 26.06% increase over the 52 week low of $12.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

