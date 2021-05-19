Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.82% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.18, the dividend yield is 6.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $29.18, representing a -7.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.43 and a 23.17% increase over the 52 week low of $23.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFP Dividend History page.

