Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that DFP the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.03, the dividend yield is 6.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $30.03, representing a -0.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.20 and a 120.97% increase over the 52 week low of $13.59.

