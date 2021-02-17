Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DFP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.97, the dividend yield is 6.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $29.97, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $30 and a 172.45% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

