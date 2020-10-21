Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DFP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.74, the dividend yield is 7.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $27.74, representing a -1.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.20 and a 152.18% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

