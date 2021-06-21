Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.55, the dividend yield is 6.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $29.55, representing a -5.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.43 and a 23.38% increase over the 52 week low of $23.95.

