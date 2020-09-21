Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.25, the dividend yield is 7.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $27.25, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.20 and a 147.73% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

