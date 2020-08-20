Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.2, the dividend yield is 7.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $26.2, representing a -7.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.20 and a 138.18% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFP Dividend History page.

