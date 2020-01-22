Dividends
DFP

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that DFP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $27.43, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.48 and a 26.76% increase over the 52 week low of $21.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DFP


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular