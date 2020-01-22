Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that DFP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFP was $27.43, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.48 and a 26.76% increase over the 52 week low of $21.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

