Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.43%, the lowest has been 4.25%, and the highest has been 9.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 21.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFP is 0.08%, an increase of 22.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.24% to 3,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 552K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFP by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFP by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFP by 45.11% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFP by 15.41% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFP by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on high current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its “Managed Assets” in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, convertible securities, subordinated debt, and senior debt.

